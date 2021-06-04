The Montreal Canadiens have taken a 2-0 series lead over the Winnipeg Jets.

Carey Price was unbeatable Friday night in the 1-0 win over Winnipeg, stopping all 29 shots he faced.

Tyler Toffoli scored the game-winning goal in the second period, beating Connor Hellebuyck while shorthanded on a two-on-one.

The win is Montreal's fifth in a row since they faced a 3-1 series deficit against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs.

More to come.