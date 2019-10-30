SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Carleton centre Biniam Ghebrekidan had a game-high 18 points, but it wasn't enough as the Ravens fell 77-58 against the NCAA's Syracuse Orange on Tuesday in exhibition action.

Ghebrekidan was 8 for 13 from the floor in 32 minutes and tacked on six rebounds for the defending U Sports men's champions.

Forward Lloyd Pandi added 16 points for the Ravens, who beat the Calgary Dinos in March for their 14th national title in program history.

Carleton kept it competitive early in the contest, but Syracuse finished the first half with an 11-2 run and went into the break up 41-31.

Elijah Hughes led Syracuse with 15 points while Joseph Girard III chipped in with 14.