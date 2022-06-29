Raducanu eliminated in second round at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu is out of Wimbledon in the second round after losing to Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-3 on Centre Court.

The 19-year-old Raducanu is the reigning U.S. Open champion but she ran into a player on a roll. The 28-year-old Frenchwoman won her seventh consecutive match.

Garcia won the Bad Homburg title in Germany last week for her first title in three years.

The 10th-seeded Raducanu reached the fourth round last year at the All England Club as a wild-card entry at the age of 18.