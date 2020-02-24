The Florida Panthers have traded centre Vincent Trocheck to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for forwards Erik Haula, Lucas Wallmark, and prospects Eetu Luostarinen and Chase Priskie.

Trocheck has 10 goals and 26 assists in 55 games for the Panthers this season.

The 26-year-old has played his entire seven-year career with the Panthers after the team selected him in the third round in 2011. He’s recorded 111 goals and 171 assists in 420 career games.

Trocheck has two years remaining on his contract after this season, at a salary cap hit of $4.75 million.

In 41 games for the Hurricanes this season, Haula has 12 goals and 10 assists. The 28-year-old has 85 goals and 88 assists in 398 career games split between the Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights, and Minnesota Wild.

Wallmark, 24, has 11 goals and 12 assists in 60 games for the Hurricanes. In four seasons with the Hurricanes, Wallmark has 22 goals and 32 assists in 160 games.

Luostarinen,21, has an assist in eight games for the Hurricanes this season and eight goals and 17 assists in 44 games for the Hurricanes AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers.

Priskie, a defenceman, has six goals and 25 assists in 52 games with the Checkers.