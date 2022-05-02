35m ago
Hurricanes G Raanta to start Game 1 vs. Bruins
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta will make his first career Stanley Cup Playoff start for Game 1 against the Boston Bruins on Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
The 32-year-old will be starting in place of Frederik Andersen, who has missed the team's last six games with a lower-body injury. He had a 15-5-4 record with a .912 save percentage and 2.45 goals-against average this season.
Andersen, 32, had a 35-14-3 record this season with a .922 save percentage and 2.17 goals-against average.
Both Raanta and Andersen joined the Hurricanes during the 2021 off-season as unrestricted free agents.