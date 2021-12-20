Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Brendan Smith and Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes were placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday.

San Jose Sharks defenceman Brent Burns was also placed in the protocol, effective Dec. 17.

#SJSharks reassigned F Jasper Weatherby and F Jayden Halbgewachs to the @sjbarracuda. Additionally, D Brent Burns has been placed into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, effective Dec. 17. — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) December 20, 2021

The Ottawa Senators placed assistant coach Davis Payne in the protocol, while the Toronto Maple Leafs added two members of the team's support staff to the list.

Roster (and staff) update: The #Sens have placed assistant coach Davis Payne in the NHL's covid-19 protocol. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) December 20, 2021

The Hurricanes had their game Sunday against Nashville postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Predators, while Tuesday's game against the Bruins and Thursday's game against the Ottawa Senators have also been called off.

The Flyers are currently scheduled to host the Washington Capitals on Tuesday and play the Pittsburg Penguins on Thursday.

Defenseman Brendan Smith has entered the COVID protocol. — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) December 20, 2021

Smith, 32, has two goals and three points in 18 games with the Hurricanes this season.

Hayes, 29, has two goals and six points in 11 games this season.