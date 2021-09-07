Waddell says Kotkaniemi offer sheet was 'not about revenge' for Aho offer sheet

Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Jake Gardiner will undergo hip and back surgeries and is expected to miss the entire 2021-22 NHL season, general manager Don Wadell said over the weekend.

Waddell did not give a specific timeline on when Gardiner will go under the knife for either surgery, but said the 31-year-old will be placed on long-term injured reserve.

The move will save the Hurricanes $4.05 million in cap space, with Gardiner signed for two more years at that cap hit. Gardiner's status allowed the Hurricanes to sign Jesperi Kotkaniemi to a one-year, $6.1 million offer sheet which the Montreal Canadiens elected not to match.

Gardiner had eight assists in 26 games with the Hurricanes last season and appeared in one playoff game with the club.

He was selected 17th overall in the 2008 NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks and has 49 goals and 277 points in 645 career games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Hurricanes.