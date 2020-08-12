Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour was fined $25,000 for his comments following his team's Game 1 loss to the Boston Bruins Wednesday.

Brind'Amour criticized the officials for their handling of Charlie Coyle's goal in the second period.

"The guy comes to me and says it's either goalie interference because he has it and the guy knocked it out of his hand or it's a glove hand pass, you gotta pick one," Brind'Amour said post-game, via The Athletic's Sara Civian. "Either way it's a no goal. What? You have to tell me what the call is. He's telling me to pick one.

"If you're saying he didn't have it? You're not telling me what call you're making and I have to pick one? Then they go upstairs and say, "Oh, he had possession"? It's h********. This is where the league is a joke."

The Bruins would go on to win 4-3 in double overtime to take a 1-0 lead in their first round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.