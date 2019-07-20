The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed restricted free agent forward Brock McGinn to a two-year, $4.2 million contract, avoiding salary arbitration.

The 25-year-old scored 10 goals and posted 26 points for the Hurricanes this past season. He added two goals and six points on the Hurricanes run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

“We’re relieved to have this settled before going to arbitration,” Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said in a release. “Brock was an important part of what we accomplished last season and we’re happy to have him as part of our group moving forward.”

A second-round pick in 2012, McGinn spent two full seasons in the OHL after being drafted and logged 121 games in the AHL before making his NHL debut with the Hurricanes.

When his entry level deal expired, McGinn signed a two-year $1,775,000 contract in 2017.

The Canadian winger has 36 goals and 76 points in 240 career NHL games.