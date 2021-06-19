Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Jaccob Slavin has won the 2020-21 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, awarded “to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability,” as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Slavin received 73 of the 100 first-place votes, collecting 827 voting points. Jared Spurgeon of the Minnesota Wild finished second with 223 voting points, marking the first time that defencemen have ranked 1-2 in Lady Byng balloting.

Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, who was the runner-up in Lady Byng voting in 2019-20, ranked third this season with 188 points.

Slavin averaged 22:59 of ice time this season for the Hurricanes. He took only one minor penalty – for delay of game (puck over glass) – the fewest among all skaters who averaged at least 20 minutes in 2020-21.

The 27-year-old is the second player in franchise history to win the Lady Byng after Ron Francis in 2001-02. This is Slavin's first NHL award and he is the fourth defenceman to win.