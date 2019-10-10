1h ago
Hurricanes' Martinook out six-to-eight weeks
Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook will undergo core muscle surgery on Friday and is set to be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks.
Martinook has one assist through four games with the Hurricanes this season.
The 27-year-old had 15 goals and 25 points in 82 games with the Hurricanes last season. He added four assists in 10 playoff games with the team.
A second-round draft pick of the Arizona Coyotes in 2012, Martinook has 41 goals and 91 points in 333 career games.