Carolina Hurricanes' captain Jordan Staal has been fined $5,000, the maximum amount allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for a dangerous trip on Nashville Predators' forward Luke Kunin during Game 3 of the team's first-round series on Friday.

The incident occurred at 13:56 of the second period. Staal was assessed a minor penalty for tripping.

The 32-year-old has three goals in three games in the series. Carolina leads the series 2-1 following the Predators 5-4 double-overtime win on Friday. Game 4 will take place Sunday.