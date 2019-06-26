53m ago
Canes leaning toward buying out Darling
TSN.ca Staff
Carolina Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said Tuesday the team is leaning toward buying out goalie Scott Darling.
Waddell added the Hurricanes are still exploring all available options, including trades.
Darling still has $4.15 million owed to him for the next two seasons after he signed a four-year, $16.6 million deal with Carolina ahead of the 2017-18 season.
The 30-year-old split last season between the Hurricanes and their AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers. In eight games with the Hurricanes, Darling had a 3.34 goals against average and a .884 save percentage. With the Checkers Darling played in 14 games with a 3.40 GAA and .882 save percentage.