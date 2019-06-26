Carolina Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said Tuesday the team is leaning toward buying out goalie Scott Darling.

#Canes GM Don Waddell said the team is leaning towards buying out Scott Darling but still exploring all available options. — Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) June 25, 2019

Waddell added the Hurricanes are still exploring all available options, including trades.

Darling still has $4.15 million owed to him for the next two seasons after he signed a four-year, $16.6 million deal with Carolina ahead of the 2017-18 season.

The 30-year-old split last season between the Hurricanes and their AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers. In eight games with the Hurricanes, Darling had a 3.34 goals against average and a .884 save percentage. With the Checkers Darling played in 14 games with a 3.40 GAA and .882 save percentage.