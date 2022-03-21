Hurricanes land Domi; Copp sent to Rangers; Rakell headed to Penguins

The Columbus Blue Jackets have traded forward Max Domi to the Carolina Hurricanes, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Domi, 26, has eight goals and 21 points in 36 games this season.

The son of former NHLer Tie Domi has played in seven NHL seasons with the Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens and Arizona Coyotes and tallied a career-high 28 goals and 72 points in 82 games with the Habs in 2018-19.

Drafted 12th overall by the Coyotes in 2015, he carries a $5.3 million cap hit this season and will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The move came shortly after the Hurricanes inked 21-year-old centre Jesperi Kotkaniemi to an eight-year, $38.56 million contract extension on Monday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $4.82 million.

The Hurricanes and Kotkaniemi were reported to be working on an extension but it could not be made official until after the trade deadline.

Kotkaniemi, 21, joined the Hurricanes in September after the Montreal Canadiens declined to match a one-year, $6.1 million US offer sheet.

The native of Pori, Finland, has 11 goals and 12 assists in 54 games in 2021-22.

Kotkaniemi, who spent his first three seasons with the Canadiens, has amassed 33 goals and 52 helpers in 225 career NHL games. He was drafted third overall by the Canadiens in 2018.

The Hurricanes currently lead the Metropolitan Division with a record of 40-12-5.