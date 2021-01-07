The Nashville Predators announced on Thursday that the club has partnered with the Carolina Hurricanes to share usage of the Chicago Wolves as an American Hockey League affiliate for the 2020-2021 season.

The moves comes after the Predators' affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals, announced that they would not be partaking in the 2020-2021 AHL season due to the current health and safety standards in Wisconsin and the fiscal ramifications due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"With our players skating for Chicago in the AHL and others competing in European leagues and with the ECHL's Florida Everblades, we are confident about where our prospects will continue their development during this unprecedented season," Preds director of player development Scott Nichol said in a statement. "We look forward to resuming our relationship with the Admirals in the 2021-22 campaign."

The upcoming season will be the first that the Hurricanes will use the Wolves as their AHL affiliate. The team ended its 10-year association with the Charlotte Checkers in the spring.