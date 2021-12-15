1h ago
No additional positive tests among Hurricanes Wednesday
The Carolina Hurricanes did not have any additional positive tests among their COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun. The Hurricanes had their game against the Minnesota Wild postponed Tuesday after four more players entered the NHL's COVID protocol, bringing the team's total to six over the past two days.
TSN.ca Staff
Insider Trading: NHL season pause not likely despite rise in COVID cases
The Carolina Hurricanes did not have any additional positive tests among their COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
The Hurricanes had their game against the Minnesota Wild postponed Tuesday after four more players entered the NHL's COVID protocol, bringing the team's total to six over the past two days.
LeBrun notes that Thursday's game against the Detroit Red Wings currently remains on course to be played as scheduled, barring positive tests Thursday.
Ian Cole, Steven Lorentz, Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov entered the protocol Tuesday, with the Hurricanes stating that the four will remain Minnesota for the time being. Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis are currently in Vancouver after entering the protocol there on Monday.
The Hurricanes became the fourth team to have at least one game postponed this season, one day after the Calgary Flames joined the Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders, who had games postponed last month.