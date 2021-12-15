The Carolina Hurricanes did not have any additional positive tests among their COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The Hurricanes had their game against the Minnesota Wild postponed Tuesday after four more players entered the NHL's COVID protocol, bringing the team's total to six over the past two days.

LeBrun notes that Thursday's game against the Detroit Red Wings currently remains on course to be played as scheduled, barring positive tests Thursday.

The Carolina Hurricanes did not have any more players test positive today... so unless something changes, it would appear Thursday's Detroit-Carolina game is a go at this point. Unless there's positive tests tomorrow. Then that might surely change things. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 15, 2021

Ian Cole, Steven Lorentz, Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov entered the protocol Tuesday, with the Hurricanes stating that the four will remain Minnesota for the time being. Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis are currently in Vancouver after entering the protocol there on Monday.

The Hurricanes became the fourth team to have at least one game postponed this season, one day after the Calgary Flames joined the Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders, who had games postponed last month.