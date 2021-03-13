The Carolina Hurricanes have placed defenceman Jake Gardiner on waivers.

The 30-year-old Gardiner has recorded seven assists in 17 games for the Hurricanes this season.

The former Toronto Maple Leafs blueliner has spent the past two seasons in Carolina. He had four goals and 20 assists in 64 games for the Hurricanes last season.

