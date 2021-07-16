The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed forward Morgan Geekie to a one-year, two-way contract, the team announced on Friday.

The contract is worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $75,000 at the AHL level with $125,00 guaranteed.

Geekie, 23, scored three goals and added six assists in 36 games last season. He also played in three playoff games with the Hurricanes in 2020-21, and did not register a point.

In 38 career NHL games, Geekie has six goals and seven assists.

Geekie was drafted by the Hurricanes in the third round (67th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.