1h ago
Hurricanes re-sign F Geekie to one-year contract
The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed forward Morgan Geekie to a one-year, two-way contract, the team announced on Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
The contract is worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $75,000 at the AHL level with $125,00 guaranteed.
Geekie, 23, scored three goals and added six assists in 36 games last season. He also played in three playoff games with the Hurricanes in 2020-21, and did not register a point.
In 38 career NHL games, Geekie has six goals and seven assists.
Geekie was drafted by the Hurricanes in the third round (67th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.