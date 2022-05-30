Hurricanes F Jarvis (UBI) will not return in Game 7

The Carolina Hurricanes announced that Seth Jarvis will not return to tonight's game due to an upper-body injury.

At 7:24 of the first period, Jarvis took a big hit from New York Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba. Jarvis crawled off the ice after the hit and went to the dressing room.

The 20-year-old has three goals and eight points in 13 playoff games this season. As a rookie in 2021-22, Jarvis had 17 goals and 40 points in 68 games.

The winner of tonight's contest will advance to the Eastern Conference Final to face the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.