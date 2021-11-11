The NHL announced a $2,000 fine for diving/embellishment for Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Tony DeAngelo on Thursday.

The fine is considered supplementary discipline under Rule 62. Fines are meted out on a graduated scale with DeAngelo's coming for a second offence. A first offence comes with simply a warning and no monetary punishment.

The incident that prompted the fine came in a Nov. 6 game against the Florida Panthers. DeAngelo was adjudged to have dived on a play in the first period in which Panthers forward Gustav Forsling was penalized for hooking.

Money accrued from fines goes towards the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

DeAngelo, 26, is in his first season with the Hurricanes, having signed a one-year, $1 million deal in the summer.

Through 11 games this season, DeAngelo has two goals and a team-high nine assists over 17:55 of ice time a night.