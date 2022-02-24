Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Tony DeAngelo is expected to be out for a month with an upper-body injury, according to head coach Rod-Brind'Amour.

Brind’Amour says DeAngelo out for month or so. Injury was in midsection. — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) February 24, 2022

DeAngelo, 26, was injured during Monday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Sewell, N.J., native was acquired by the Hurricanes as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason after he was bought out by the New York Rangers in July.

The 5-foot-11 defenceman has nine goals and 40 points in 43 games this season.

DeAngelo has 33 goals and 146 points in 249 career games split between the Arizona Coyotes, Rangers, and Hurricanes.