The Carolina Hurricanes have traded defenceman Haydn Fleury to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenceman Jani Hakanpaa and a sixth-round draft pick.

Fleury has a goal in 35 games for the Hurricanes this season.

Drafted seventh overall in the 2014 NHL Draft, Fleury has spent his entire NHL career with the Hurricanes, registering five goals and 19 assists in 167 career games.

The 24-year-old Fleury is in the first year of a two-year, $2.6 million deal with a cap hit of $1.3 million. Fleury will be a restricted free agent after the contract.