Report: Panthers won't trade for Mayfield before Round 1, if at all

It appears if Baker Mayfield is heading to the Carolina Panthers, it won't be until at least Friday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports the Panthers are not expected to trade for the Cleveland Browns quarterback before Thursday's first round of the draft, if they do so at all.

The #Panthers are not expected to trade for #Browns QB Baker Mayfield prior to the first round of the NFL Draft, sources say, if they do it at all. Thursday has to play out first, before any other options are considered. Carolina picks No. 6. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2022

Rapoport reports the Panthers are considering all other options with the No. 6 overall pick, which could include selecting a quarterback such as Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett.

The Panthers went 5-12 last season with Sam Darnold, Cam Newton and P.J. Walker all seeing starts at quarterback.

Mayfield's availability on the trade market has been no secret since the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans earlier this off-season.