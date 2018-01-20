MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Jevon Carter scored 22 points and led a big second-half run that propelled No. 6 West Virginia to an 86-51 victory over Texas on Saturday. James "Beetle" Bolden added 19 points, Daxter Miles Jr. scored 15 and Sagaba Konate had 10 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks for West Virginia (16-3, 5-2 Big 12), which had lost its previous two games.

This time, West Virginia held onto a double-digit lead in the second half after surrendering such leads in losses to No. 8 Texas Tech and No. 10 Kansas.

Texas (12-7, 3-4 Big 12) went through long scoring droughts in each half. It marked the first time this season the Longhorns didn't have a player scoring in double digits. Mo Bamba, Kerwin Roach and Jacob Young each finished with nine points.

Texas forced several turnovers and twice trimmed a double-digit deficit to eight points early in the second half. Both times the Longhorns couldn't sustain the pressure and the Mountaineers responded.

Carter scored seven points during a 15-0 run, and Miles' 3-pointer capped the rally for a 60-37 lead with 7:24 left.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: With the Big 12's lowest-scoring offence, the Longhorns have been trading wins and losses the past month. Having the league's second-best defence has kept them in games, but it could last only so long in this one.

West Virginia: The win reversed some bad vibes that occurred during the losing streak that followed a No. 2 ranking a week earlier, the Mountaineers' highest since 1959. But it won't get any easier with two of the next three games on the road and a Jan. 27 showdown looming at home against No. 18 Kentucky.

UP NEXT

Texas: Hosts Iowa State on Monday.

West Virginia: Plays at No. 24 TCU on Monday.