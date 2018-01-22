Duron Carter’s first year with the Saskatchewan Roughriders was never boring.

It included some big stats and performances on both sides of the ball, and Carter grabbed more than a few headlines throughout the year. It culminated in CFL All-Star and team Most Outstanding Player nods, and reported NFL interest. But Carter ultimately decided to stick with the Roughriders, signing a one-year contract extension Monday.

With Carter committing his next season to Saskatchewan, let’s look back at his last season in Riderville.

The Offence

After three enticing seasons with the Montreal Alouettes to start his CFL career, Carter put it all together last season with the Roughriders. The 26-year-old played his first full 18-game regular season in 2017 and finished with 73 receptions for 1,043 yards and eight touchdowns – all career-highs. Those numbers led the Roughriders and placed Carter high on the CFL leaderboard. He finished 10th in receiving yards and third in touchdowns behind only Greg Ellingson and S.J. Green.

Carter was rewarded for his big offensive year by his team, getting named the Roughriders nominee for Most Outstanding Player. He was also recognized by the league by being named both a CFL West Division All-Star and league All-Star.

The Catch

Carter was a regular on SportsCentre over the course of last season. There was the 41-yard snag over two BC Lions defenders in the preseason, the one-handed grab against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Labour Day Weekend, and the 88-yard touchdown grab a week later in the Banjo Bowl.

But one catch stands above all others Carter or any other wide receiver in the CFL made this year: the one-handed circus catch for a touchdown against the Toronto Argonauts in Week 6. That catch was the highlight of Carter’s breakout performance with the Roughriders (nine receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns) and hangs in the rafters of the 1v1 Hall of Fame and TSN Plays of the Year.

CFL Must See: Carter makes outrageous one-handed catch Saskatchewan's Duron Carter has his candidate for catch of the year, hauling in a spectacular one-handed grab to tie the game 17-17 just before halftime.

The Fight

Carter came to Saskatchewan from the Alouettes with a reputation for tremendous play on the field, but also questionable behaviour at times off the field. Carter made headlines in Week 17 for a practice altercation with defensive back Sam Williams with the two briefly squaring off during practice before teammates broke it up.

It was far from the first time two teammates got heated on a practice field, and the altercation itself wouldn’t have been as big of a story if not for Carter’s tweets after practice. Carter tweeted “It was fun while it lasted… love y’all,” leading to speculation the team released him in the aftermath. All parties eventually downplayed the incident with Carter coming to the conclusion that he should stay off Twitter. Luckily for fans, it was a resolution he didn’t stick to for long.

It was fun while it lasted... love y'all — Duron Carter (@DC_CHILLIN_8) October 16, 2017

Life is like a box of chocolate... it's the nasty ones that get you — Duron Carter (@DC_CHILLIN_8) October 16, 2017

Carter downplays altercation, says he needs to stay off Twitter Roughriders WR Duron Carter did his best to downplay his altercation with Sam Williams and says he needs to stay off Twitter. Carter explains that the incident was just something that happens on the football field and isn't sure if he will play on Friday against the Stamps.

The Defence

Carter showed his talent and versatility with a late-season run playing on both sides of the ball for the Roughriders. When injuries struck the team’s secondary, Carter stepped in to play cornerback and acclimated well.

In a couple late-season appearances at cornerback, including one start, Carter finished with nine tackles and an interception that he returned 43 yards for a touchdown. Roughriders head coach Chris Jones told the media, “I’m not sure he isn’t a better corner than he is a receiver.”

Carter was also a special teams contributor for the Roughriders last season, racking up 15 punt returns for 112 yards, two missed-field goal returns for 30 yards, and a missed convert for 113 yards and two points.

Carter backs up his words with impressive performance on defence Chris Cuthbert and Glen Suitor discuss how Duron Carter backed up his words by turning in an impressive performance on defence against the Stamps, and credits the Riders' defence overall for shutting down Jerome Messam,

After all he packed into his first season with the Roughriders, Carter has his work cut out for him with his second act.