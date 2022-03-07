Creehan, Winters and Hinic all return to Tiger-Cats

HAMILTON — Casey Creehan, Chuck Winters and Tamara Hinic are all back with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Creehan rejoined the club's coaching staff while Hinic returns as Hamilton's director of football administration and operations, the CFL club announced Monday.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome this highly qualified group of outstanding people to our organization," Orlondo Steinauer, Hamilton's president of football operations and head coach, said in a statement. "They come to us from a wide variety of backgrounds and experience, in addition they highlight our organization’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

"Let’s get to work."

Creehan becomes Hamilton's special-teams and offensive assistant. He previously served as the defensive co-ordinator under head coach George Cortez (2012).

Creehan has over 20 years of coaching experience, including 13 seasons in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders (2004-07), Montreal Alouettes (2008), Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2010-11, 13), Hamilton (2012), Toronto Argonauts (2014-15) and Edmonton (2016-17). He most recently served as the head coach at Peru State College (2020-21).

Winters becomes Hamilton's strength-and-conditioning coach. He'd previously served as the Ticats defensive and special-teams assistant (2016) under head coach Kent Austin.

Winters played six CFL seasons with Toronto (2003-08). Winters and Steinauer were teammates on the Argos' 2004 Grey Cup-winning squad.

Hinic's first tenure with Hamilton was as football operations and administration co-ordinator (2011-13). She rejoined the Ticats after time with the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (2014-22).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2022.