Nelson opts out of 2020-21 NHL season
Casey Nelson has opted out of the 2020-21 NHL season, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger. Nelson played in the American Hockey League with the Rochester Americans last season after appearing in 38 games with the Buffalo Sabres in 2018-19.
TSN.ca Staff
The 28-year-old had four goals and eight assists in 48 games with the Americans last season.