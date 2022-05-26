Cataractes hang on to blank Remparts with OT win to even series at 1-1

QUEBEC — Antoine Coulombe stopped all 30 shots he faced as the Shawinigan Cataractes defeated the Quebec Remparts 1-0 in overtime Thursday to even up their QMJHL semifinal series.

Xavier Bourgault scored the game's lone goal to win it for the Cataractes 3:51 into the extra frame. Charles Beaudoin assisted on the goal.

Remparts goalie William Rousseau made 28 saves in the loss.

The defeat comes on the heels of a 3-2 Quebec win on Wednesday.

The series will shift to Shawinigan for the next couple games with Game 3 going on Sunday.

In the other semifinal matchup, the Sherbrooke Phoenix managed to tie up their series with the Charlottetown Islanders with a 4-3 overtime win.

Joshua Roy scored twice, including the game-winner at the 4:43 mark of the additional period.

Game 3 of that series is on Sunday in Sherbrooke.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2022.