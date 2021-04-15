Another day, another set of injuries for the Toronto Blue Jays.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 RHP Ross Stripling (right flexor strain) placed on 10-day IL



🔹 RHP Jordan Romano (right ulnar neuritis) placed on 10-day IL



🔹 LHP Anthony Kay recalled from Alternate Training Site



🔹 RHP Joel Payamps recalled from Alternate Training Site pic.twitter.com/PtxGJJ2b0K — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 15, 2021

UPDATE: 3B Cavan Biggio left tonight's game with pain in his right hand.



He's currently undergoing further evaluation. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 16, 2021

After right-handed pitchers Ross Stripling and Jordan Romano were placed on the 10-day injured list with arm issues, third baseman Cavan Biggio was forced from Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals because of pain in his right hand.

It was a rough game for Biggio all around, going 0-for-2 at the plate and making two errors at third base. He appeared to take a line drive off the right hand prior to leaving the game. Joe Panik came in to replace Biggio at the hot corner.

Meanwhile, Stripling was placed on the list (retroactive to April 12) with a right forearm flexor strain, while Romano will miss time due to a right ulnar neuritis.

Toronto originally scratched Stripling from his scheduled start Wednesday due to forearm tightness.

In a corresponding move, Anthony Kay and Joel Payamps have been recalled from the club's alternate training site. Kay started Thursday's game, allowing five runs (four earned) in 3.1 innings.