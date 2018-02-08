The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance from the Los Angeles Lakers for Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye and a 2018 first-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reports the Cavaliers' first-round pick is lottery protected.

Since being acquired last offseason by the Cavs as part of a deal that sent All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics, Thomas' short stint in Cleveland has been mired in drama.

Things began to reach a head after Thomas questioned All-Star Kevin Love for leaving the bench to go home in a lopsided loss to San Antonio on Jan. 23. This led to the team holding a heated close-door meeting where some players reportedly aired their frustrations with Love.

On the court, the team has not been much better. Since Thomas returned from hip surgery on Jan. 2, the Cavaliers are 7-10 and Isaiah Thomas's defensive rating of 117.5 is the worst by any player (minimum of 25 MPG) in the last 25 years. On the offensive end, the former All-Star has been a shell of what he was last year with the Celtics. In 15 games, the 29-year-old has managed to score only 14.7 points per game on a career-worst 36.1 per cent shooting with 2.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

The Cavaliers have slipped to third place in the Eastern Conference at 31-22 on the season, and are only two games out of sixth place.

In return for Thomas, Frye and a protectect first-round pick, the Cavs get much younger and more athletic.

Larry Nance Jr., 25, is having a strong season for the Lakers, averaging 8.6 points per game on 60.1 per cent shooting adding 6.8 rebounds per game and Clarkson, also 25, will potentially man the point guard position vacated by Thomas. Clarkson is averaging 14.5 points per game on 44.8 per cent shooting and 3.3 assists.

Nance Jr. is signed through the 2018-19 season and Clarkson is in the second year of a four-year, $50 million deal signed in the 2016 offseason.