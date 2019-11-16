LAVAL, Que. — Cayden Primeau made 20 saves to lift the Laval Rocket to a 3-0 victory over the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Saturday in the American Hockey League.

Michael McCarron snapped a scoreless tie 13 minutes into the third period.

Lukas Vejdemo and Jake Evans supplied the rest of the offence for Laval (10-6-2) with a pair of empty-net goals over the last 1:25 of the game.

Jared Coreau stopped 29 shots for the Sound Tigers (4-10-4).