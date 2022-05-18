CBA negotiations moving, update could come as soon as Wednesday

The Canadian Football League and CFL Players' Association continued discussions aimed at reaching a new collective bargaining agreement on Tuesday and things seem to be moving in the right direction.

According to TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji, there could be an announcement or meaningful update as early as Wednesday.

Am now hearing there were in fact discussions that took place between the two sides yesterday. Things are moving. I’m told there could be an announcement (or a meaningful update) as early as today. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports https://t.co/BJS67EEauj — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) May 18, 2022

Lalji tweeted Wednesday morning that the two sides had been in contact on Tuesday, suggesting there may be some movement in negotiations.

The collective bargaining agreement expired Saturday at midnight, which led to players on seven of the league's nine teams to begin a strike. The Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks opened training camps as scheduled on Sunday as players on each team were not in a legal strike position in Alberta.

The CFL's first preseason game is scheduled for May 23 between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders with Week 1 of the regular season scheduled for June 9.