Desruisseaux notches first AHL points in Rocket's 5-1 win over Americans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A first-period power-play goal from Peter Abbandonato proved to be the game winner Sunday as the Laval Rocket downed the Rochester Americans 5-1 in American Hockey League action.

Cameron Hillis and Sami Niku also scored for the Rocket (21-14-3), and Cedric Desruisseaux tallied his first two AHL points (a goal and an assist).

Ryan Scarfo scored the lone tally for the Americans (24-18-5), who have dropped three straight games.

Laval got 29 saves from Cayden Primeau and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 23-of-27 shots for Rochester.

The Rocket raced out to a 4-0 lead midway through the second period before Scarfo got the home team on the board.

There was ample special-teams play for both sides, with Laval going 1 for 4 with the man advantage and Rochester failing to score on five power plays.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2022.