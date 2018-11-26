Cejudo will defend flyweight belt against Dillashaw at UFC 233

Cejudo vs. Dillashaw fight to take place at 125 pounds

Henry Cejudo will make the first defence of his flyweight title against bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 233 at Honda Center in Anaheim, the UFC announced on Monday.

Cejudo captured the flyweight title at UFC 227 with a historic, split decision victory over Demetrious Johnson.

The victory brought Johnson’s UFC record streak of 11 consecutive title defences to an end.

Dillashaw defended his bantamweight title in his last bout, a first round TKO victory over Cody Garbrandt at UFC 227.

He had previously stuck Garbrandt with his first professional loss at UFC 217 recapturing the bantamweight strap