Colin Wilson is calling it a career.

The veteran centre announced his retirement through the NHLPA on Tuesday after 11 seasons in the NHL.

The 31-year-old Greenwich, CT native appeared in 632 career games with the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche. Wilson finishes his career with 113 goals and 173 assists.

Last season with the Avs, Wilson appeared in just nine games, recuperating from hip surgery. In October, he penned an essay in The Players' Tribune revealing that he struggled with obsessive-compulsive disorder for most of his life and had developed a substance-abuse problem in his attempt to help medicate.

Wilson wrote that his worst days personally came at the height of his professional career, when his Predators reached the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

“All I can say really is that, during the Stanley Cup finals in 2017, when we were playing the Penguins — I hit bottom," Wilson wrote in his piece called The Things You Can't See. "My brain blew up. I was a shell of the person I am today. For the three or so years leading up to that point, I had been taking Xanax and Seroquel to help me sleep. One is addictive and gets you high, the other I would refer to as a horse tranquilizer, because it would knock me out. One night I would take Xanax, the next Seroquel. During that playoff run, I had started partying more as well, to numb the pain. The combination of those pills, mixed with alcohol, and years of untreated OCD … I found rock bottom."

Wilson credits the use of psychedelics in his recovery.

"The word psychedelics might put people off, I get that — but I can’t stress enough how critical they were in my recovery," Wilson wrote. "That experience showed me a completely different side of myself and gave me a deep sense of spirituality. It put me in touch with a part of me that I didn’t even know existed. I felt like what I was experiencing was greater than myself, my journey, if that makes sense."

In his essay, Wilson wrote that he was leaning towards retirement at that time.

The seventh overall pick of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft out of Boston University, Wilson represented the United States internationally on a number of occasions, appearing in a pair of World Junior Hockey Championship and playing in the 2009 IIHP World Championship in Switzerland.