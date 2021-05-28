CF Montreal has exercised their option on head coach Wilfried Nancy for the 2022 season, the team announced on Friday.

"I'm making this decision now because I see the work he puts in every day, the playing philosophy during games, as well as the relationship between the players and the coaching staff, which has been very positive since day one,” CF Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “I am confident for the future."

The 44-year-old has been in charge of the Club since March 8, when he took over after Thierry Henry left the team.

CF Montreal is currently 2-3-2, good enough for seventh in the Eastern Conference.