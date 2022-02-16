CF Montreal fell short in their initial attempt to look for revenge in Mexico.

The Canadian club fell 1-0 to Santos Laguna in the first leg of the round of 16 action for the CONCACAF Champions League.

Alberto Ocejo bagged the winner in the 88th minute.

Montreal was heavily outshot by their Mexican opponents 26 to 7.

Montreal secured its fifth trip into the biggest club tournament in North and Central America with a Canadian championship victory over Toronto F-C last November.

Montreal will play its first regular season game Feb. 27 on the road against Orlando.

While one of the most successful Mexican clubs with six league titles, Santos Laguna has struggled at the beginning of this year, losing four games and drawing one while conceding 13 goals.

CF Montreal and Santos Laguna play the second leg of their two-game set on Feb. 22 at Olympic Stadium in Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2022.