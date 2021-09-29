MONTREAL — A nightmare 20 minutes was too much for CF Montreal to overcome as they fell 4-1 to the league-leading New England Revolution on Wednesday.

DeJuan Jones, Adam Buksa, Gustavo Bou had goals for New England (20-4-5), which also got an own goal from Rudy Camacho.

Joaquin Torres scored for Montreal (10-10-7) as the home side lost its second straight game.

Montreal did not shy away from pressing high early, despite going up against the team with the best record in Major League Soccer.

At the seven-minute mark, a cross from Montreal's Mathieu Choinière gave Romell Quioto a free shot in the box but he put it wide.

Montreal would live to regret the miss as only three minutes later; Jones opened the scoring by putting away the rebound from a Carles Gil shot. Sensing a change in momentum, New England continued to press and look for a second.

That second would come 17 minutes in as Gustavo Bou played a ball into the towering Buksa who made no mistake.

Things would go from bad to worse for the home side as another cross from Bou was deflected by Rudy Camacho into his own net right before the half-hour mark.

The own goal appeared to wake Montreal up as Torres replied immediately with a shot from outside the box, giving the team its first signs of life since the ten-minute mark.

In the second half, Montreal looked to continue the progressive play seen at the end of the first, bringing on Zachary Brault-Guillard for Zorhan Bassong. The latter struggled and all three New England goals came from his left wing.

The substitution bore fruit almost immediately with Brault-Guillard’s pace causing problems for the Revolution defence. In the 65th minute his low cross was missed by both Quioto and Djordje Mihailovic who could have had easy tap-ins.

That’s as close as Montreal would get after two defensive substitutions from New England shut the door.

The game was the put to bed when Bou carefully slotted the ball into the bottom right corner in the 86th minute.

Montreal will stay home and host Atlanta United on Oct. 2 in a must-win playoff race showdown while New England receives the Chicago Fire after the international break on Oct. 16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2021.