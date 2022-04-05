CF Montreal announced on Tuesday that the club has agreed to a contract extension with defender Zachary Brault-Guillard through the 2023 season, including two options years in 2024 and 2025.

“After having seen Zachary log many minutes last season, which was new to him, the Club sought to find a way to keep him with us longer,” said CF Montréal Sporting Director Olivier Renard. “We are pleased that he chose to accept these additional option years so he may continue his development in Montreal.”

Brault-Guillard, 23, has played in four matches this season, logging 94 total minutes on the pitch and also played in all four of CF Montreal's Concacaf Champions League matches. He tallied his first goal on March 12 against New York City FC.

The Montreal native registered two goals and three assists in 30 games in 2021.