The Canadian Football League Board of Governors announced on Friday that it will be initiating a search for an independent chair to lead the board going forward.

Its current chair, Dale Lastman, will remain in his role until the new chair is appointed.

“It was my recommendation, based on the insights gained from serving as the chair of the CFL Board of Governors for the last two years, and as we collectively work to achieve the best governance model for the League, that an independent chair of the board would be our best option to accomplish that,” Lastman said in a statement. “Having successfully navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic for all nine teams in 2021, and as we look to build on that success across the League in 2022, it is our shared opinion that an independent chair will play a valuable role in that process.”

The law firm of Heidrick & Struggles has been retained to begin the search. A selection committee comprised of Saskatchewan Roughriders director Greg Yuel, Ottawa Redblacks lead governor John Ruddy, Hamilton Tiger-Cats president Scott Mitchell and CFL chief people officer Susan Jones Bouk was also appointed.

“This process certainly has my support and I look forward to working with our next chair and our entire board as we build the future of our league together, ” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement.

The 2022 CFL season is set to kick off on June 9.