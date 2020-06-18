TORONTO — CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie says he has taken a 20 per cent pay cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambrosie came under heavy fire earlier this week for unilaterally imposing a 20 per cent reduction to the football operations cap of all nine CFL teams.

But in a statement Thursday, Ambrosie divulged that he and every member of the CFL's executive team took a 20 per cent pay cut in April.

Ambrosie has also been criticized by the CFL Players' Association for not keeping players involved in the process of determining the details of a potential abbreviated 2020 season.

Ambrosie has stated the '20 campaign won't start until September, at the earliest, but the possibility also exists for a cancelled season.

In the statement, Ambrosie said the CFL and CFLPA have written the Canadian government to change the criteria for its wage subsidy program so players are fully eligible.

Ambrosie added the league is looking forward to working with the players to effectively deal with the pandemic, both this year and beyond.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2020.