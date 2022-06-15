Lawrence, two others levied CFL Week 1 fines

The Canadian Football League announced fines for three players following Week 1 action.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Simoni Lawrence and defensive backs Sherrod Baltimore of the Ottawa Redblacks and the Calgary Stampeders' Raheem Wilson were all levied fines on Wednesday.

Lawrence was fined for a high hit to Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo in Saturday's 30-13 loss in Regina.

Baltimore saw a fine for high hit on Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Dalton Schoen in Friday's 19-17 loss in Winnipeg.

Wilson was dinged for a high hit on Montreal Alouettes running back Jeshrun Antwi during Thursday's 30-27 victory at McMahon Stadium.

As per CFL policy, the amounts of the fines were undisclosed.