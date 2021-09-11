It finally happened!

In his ninth CFL season, Trevor Harris finally defeated the Calgary Stampeders in his 13th attempt as a starting quarterback against them in Week 5.

Harris was excellent in spreading the ball around to seven different receivers, finishing the day with 398 passing yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 32-20 win.

From a fantasy perspective, he was absolute money, racking up 33.3 points in the Labour Day Classic win against the Elks’ provincial rivals.

Another big improvement over his first three games of 2021 - Harris went 2-for-2 in the red zone on Monday, throwing TD passes to Jalen Tolliver and then to James Wilder Jr. on the game-winning drive.

On the other side of the field, unflappable rookie QB Jake Maier has quickly become one of the biggest stories in the CFL.

Considering the long list of impressive pivots that have donned the Stamps’ red and white, the fact that Maier is the first QB in franchise history to pass for 300+ yards in his first three career starts is truly remarkable.

In Week 6, the current over/under for the Calgary–Edmonton rematch is an inviting opportunity at 44.5 points.

After seeing a 41 per cent increase in scoring across the league over Labour Day Weekend, I fully expect a repeat performance from this Alberta matchup which produced 52 points in their first meeting.

And for good measure, 10 of the last 11 games between the Stamps and Elks have seen at least 42 total points scored, including six of those contests hitting the 50-point mark.

I’ll take the over in the rematch between Edmonton and Calgary.

Fantasy Watch

Josh Huff, CGY at EDM: The CFL’s leading receiver with 374 yards through Week 5 is currently valued as the 22nd most expensive player at his position. Huff has been the Stamps most reliable receiver since Maier took over at QB, making at least five catches in three straight games. 288 receiving yards over that span doesn’t hurt either, giving the former Oregon Duck an average of 96 per game in recent weeks.

Andrew Harris, WPG vs. SSK: The highest priced running back in the league has earned every penny since returning from injury. Over his first two games of 2021, Harris has averaged 19.5 touches for 104 total yards and chipped in a touchdown as well. After missing out on this rivalry game last year, expect the raucous crowd at IG Field to give him and the Bombers an added boost in this edition of the Banjo Bowl.