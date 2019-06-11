For the third straight season it was a two-horse race for top spot in the CFL of TSN Top 50 Players list between Bo Levi Mitchell and Mike Reilly, with the Calgary Stampeders quarterback coming out on top.

Mitchell is ranked No. 1, by a panel of media members across the league as well as our CFL on TSN commentators, after winning the Grey Cup and being named Most Outstanding Player in 2018. He had previously topped the list in 2015 and 2017. Reilly finished No. 2 on the list, marking the third straight year the two quarterbacks finished first and second in the Top 50 Players, with Reilly edging out Mitchell for top spot last year.

Finishing third and taking the top spot for a defensive player was Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill, while new Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive tackle Micah Johnson jumped from No. 17 last year to No. 4 this year. Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris rounded out the top five, falling two spots from last year’s No. 3 ranking.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli made the biggest jump among ranked players year-to-year, going from No. 49 last year to No. 6 this year. And his teammate in Hamilton, cornerback Delvin Breaux, was the highest newcomer on the list, coming in at No. 9. Breaux’s return to the Top 50 Players coincides with his return to the league after three years in the NFL.

The highest-ranked player from last year’s Top 50 to not appear in this edition is Alex Singleton. Last year’s No. 5 was no longer eligible after signing with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles this off-season. The biggest drop from a player still active in the league is Lions receiver Duron Carter, who finished No. 8 last year and doesn’t appear on this year’s list.

The Lions and Edmonton Eskimos tied for the most players to appear on the list with eight each, while the Ottawa Redblacks had the fewest players ranked with just two – No. 15 Brad Sinopoli and No. 46 Lewis Ward.

Five of the league’s nine starting quarterbacks made the list. After Mitchell, Reilly, and Masoli, new Eskimos’ starter Trevor Harris finished 11th and the Blue Bombers’ Matt Nichols 21st.

1. Bo Levi Mitchell, QB, Calgary Stampeders

2. Mike Reilly, QB, BC Lions

3. Adam Bighill, LB, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

4. Micah Johnson, DT, Saskatchewan Roughriders

5. Andrew Harris, RB, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

6. Jeremiah Masoli, QB, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

7. Willie Jefferson, DE, Saskatchewan Roughriders

8. Brandon Banks, WR, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

9. Delvin Breaux, CB, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

10. Stanley Bryant, OT, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

11. Trevor Harris, QB, Edmonton Eskimos

12. William Powell, RB, Saskatchewan Roughriders

13. Derel Walker, WR, Toronto Argonauts

14. Charleston Hughes, DE, Saskatchewan Roughriders

15. Brad Sinopoli, SB, Ottawa Redblacks

16. Larry Dean, LB, Edmonton Eskimos

17. Bryan Burnham, SB, BC Lions

18. Luke Tasker, SB, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

19. Greg Ellingson, SB, Edmonton Eskimos

20. Ed Gainey, HB, Saskatchewan Roughriders

21. Matt Nichols, QB, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

22. SirVincent Rogers, OT, Edmonton Eskimos

23. S.J. Green, SB, Toronto Argonauts

24. Henoc Muamba, LB, Montreal Alouettes

25. Ted Laurent, DT, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

26. Brandon Revenberg, OG, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

27. T.J. Lee, HB, BC Lions

28. Ja'Gared Davis, DE, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

29. Derek Dennis, OT, Calgary Stampeders

30. Almondo Sewell, DT, Edmonton Eskimos

31. Kamar Jorden, SB, Calgary Stampeders

32. Brendon LaBatte, OG, Saskatchewan Roughriders

33. Davon Coleman, DT, BC Lions

34. Eric Rogers, SB, Calgary Stampeders

35. C.J. Gable, RB, Edmonton Eskimos

36. Don Unamba, SLB, Edmonton Eskimos

37. Sukh Chungh, OG, BC Lions

38. Darvin Adams, SB, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

39. Solomon Elimimian, LB, Saskatchewan Roughriders

40. Taylor Loffler, S, Montreal Alouettes

41. James Wilder Jr., RB, Toronto Argonauts

42. Nick Marshall, CB, Saskatchewan Roughriders

43. Don Jackson, RB, Calgary Stampeders

44. Aaron Grymes, HB, BC Lions

45. Tommie Campbell, CB, Montreal Alouettes

46. Lewis Ward, K, Ottawa Redblacks

47. Anthony Orange, CB, Edmonton Eskimos

48. Joel Figueroa, OT, BC Lions

49. Odell Willis, DE, BC Lions

50. Ciante Evans, HB, Montreal Alouettes