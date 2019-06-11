11h ago
2019 CFL on TSN Top 50 Players
TSN.ca Staff
Leaving his legacy
For the third straight season it was a two-horse race for top spot in the CFL of TSN Top 50 Players list between Bo Levi Mitchell and Mike Reilly, with the Calgary Stampeders quarterback coming out on top.
Mitchell is ranked No. 1, by a panel of media members across the league as well as our CFL on TSN commentators, after winning the Grey Cup and being named Most Outstanding Player in 2018. He had previously topped the list in 2015 and 2017. Reilly finished No. 2 on the list, marking the third straight year the two quarterbacks finished first and second in the Top 50 Players, with Reilly edging out Mitchell for top spot last year.
Finishing third and taking the top spot for a defensive player was Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill, while new Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive tackle Micah Johnson jumped from No. 17 last year to No. 4 this year. Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris rounded out the top five, falling two spots from last year’s No. 3 ranking.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli made the biggest jump among ranked players year-to-year, going from No. 49 last year to No. 6 this year. And his teammate in Hamilton, cornerback Delvin Breaux, was the highest newcomer on the list, coming in at No. 9. Breaux’s return to the Top 50 Players coincides with his return to the league after three years in the NFL.
The highest-ranked player from last year’s Top 50 to not appear in this edition is Alex Singleton. Last year’s No. 5 was no longer eligible after signing with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles this off-season. The biggest drop from a player still active in the league is Lions receiver Duron Carter, who finished No. 8 last year and doesn’t appear on this year’s list.
The Lions and Edmonton Eskimos tied for the most players to appear on the list with eight each, while the Ottawa Redblacks had the fewest players ranked with just two – No. 15 Brad Sinopoli and No. 46 Lewis Ward.
Five of the league’s nine starting quarterbacks made the list. After Mitchell, Reilly, and Masoli, new Eskimos’ starter Trevor Harris finished 11th and the Blue Bombers’ Matt Nichols 21st.
1. Bo Levi Mitchell, QB, Calgary Stampeders
2. Mike Reilly, QB, BC Lions
3. Adam Bighill, LB, Winnipeg Blue Bombers
4. Micah Johnson, DT, Saskatchewan Roughriders
5. Andrew Harris, RB, Winnipeg Blue Bombers
6. Jeremiah Masoli, QB, Hamilton Tiger-Cats
7. Willie Jefferson, DE, Saskatchewan Roughriders
8. Brandon Banks, WR, Hamilton Tiger-Cats
9. Delvin Breaux, CB, Hamilton Tiger-Cats
10. Stanley Bryant, OT, Winnipeg Blue Bombers
11. Trevor Harris, QB, Edmonton Eskimos
12. William Powell, RB, Saskatchewan Roughriders
13. Derel Walker, WR, Toronto Argonauts
14. Charleston Hughes, DE, Saskatchewan Roughriders
15. Brad Sinopoli, SB, Ottawa Redblacks
16. Larry Dean, LB, Edmonton Eskimos
17. Bryan Burnham, SB, BC Lions
18. Luke Tasker, SB, Hamilton Tiger-Cats
19. Greg Ellingson, SB, Edmonton Eskimos
20. Ed Gainey, HB, Saskatchewan Roughriders
21. Matt Nichols, QB, Winnipeg Blue Bombers
22. SirVincent Rogers, OT, Edmonton Eskimos
23. S.J. Green, SB, Toronto Argonauts
24. Henoc Muamba, LB, Montreal Alouettes
25. Ted Laurent, DT, Hamilton Tiger-Cats
26. Brandon Revenberg, OG, Hamilton Tiger-Cats
27. T.J. Lee, HB, BC Lions
28. Ja'Gared Davis, DE, Hamilton Tiger-Cats
29. Derek Dennis, OT, Calgary Stampeders
30. Almondo Sewell, DT, Edmonton Eskimos
31. Kamar Jorden, SB, Calgary Stampeders
32. Brendon LaBatte, OG, Saskatchewan Roughriders
33. Davon Coleman, DT, BC Lions
34. Eric Rogers, SB, Calgary Stampeders
35. C.J. Gable, RB, Edmonton Eskimos
36. Don Unamba, SLB, Edmonton Eskimos
37. Sukh Chungh, OG, BC Lions
38. Darvin Adams, SB, Winnipeg Blue Bombers
39. Solomon Elimimian, LB, Saskatchewan Roughriders
40. Taylor Loffler, S, Montreal Alouettes
41. James Wilder Jr., RB, Toronto Argonauts
42. Nick Marshall, CB, Saskatchewan Roughriders
43. Don Jackson, RB, Calgary Stampeders
44. Aaron Grymes, HB, BC Lions
45. Tommie Campbell, CB, Montreal Alouettes
46. Lewis Ward, K, Ottawa Redblacks
47. Anthony Orange, CB, Edmonton Eskimos
48. Joel Figueroa, OT, BC Lions
49. Odell Willis, DE, BC Lions
50. Ciante Evans, HB, Montreal Alouettes