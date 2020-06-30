Ontario Sport Minister Lisa MacLeod said the Canadian Football League has discussed possibly going to Hamilton or Burlington as a hub city for a potential return to play.

"They have discussed possibly going to Hamilton or the Burlington area and I don’t think any option is off the table," MacLeod told TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

MacLeod added all of the sport ministers across the country who have CFL teams met recently to discuss how they can best support the league.

MacLeod said she has had regular discussions with CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie and has also met with the Ottawa Redblacks, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, owner of the Toronto Argonauts.