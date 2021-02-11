The CFL Players' Association is making its membership more accessible to fans digitally after agreeing to a new partnership.

The CFLPA announced Thursday it has formed a partnership with memmo, a personalized video platform that connects celebrities, including athletes, to fans.

The CFL didn't stage a 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has plans to return to the field this year.

"CFLPA members have always been among the most fan-centric, accessible and community-minded athletes in North America," union executive director Brian Ramsay said in a statement. "We've all missed important chances to connect with one another this past year, and this partnership will help nurture bonds shared by players and fans, encourage new fans, and strengthen and grow our game."

The CFLPA becomes the first North American players association to partner with memmo and the second overall. The first was the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) in the United Kingdom.

Memmo is a Swedish company that allows customers to purchase personalized videos from celebrities and public figures. Celebrities, athletes, musicians and entertainers are featured on its platform.

"Canada has incredible passion for football and the CFL," said memmo co-founder Gustav Lundberg. "As we look forward to the return of the CFL, partnering with the CFLPA aligns perfectly with our mission to provide world class personalized video greetings in Canada.

"Through this partnership, CFL stars will be able to connect directly with fans across the country, be it to wish someone a happy birthday, or provide a much-needed pep talk."

Fans will now have direct digital access to featured CFL players to request personalized videos.

CFL players who register to be featured will also derive income through the platform for any video messages they record. Recorded videos will be made available to users who'll then be able to share them with family and friends.

"Canadian football fans are some of the greatest in the world," said B.C. Lions quarterback Mike Reilly, a two-time Grey Cup champion and 2017 CFL outstanding player. "I'm excited that the CFLPA has partnered with memmo to safely bring players and fans closer together, even while we all stay apart.

"I can't wait to get back to playing football and this is a great way to build personal connections with our fans everywhere while also helping to grow the game."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021.