With just two weeks remaining in the CFL season, here are the 108th Grey Cup playoff scenarios ahead of Week 15. 

 

West Division

Calgary Stampeders - The Stampeders would clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie over the BC Lions on Friday. A tie would solidify the West Division standings with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in first, the Saskatchewan Roughriders in second, and the Stamps in third.
 
Saskatchewan Roughriders - A Roughriders win or tie or Stampeders loss or tie would guarantee that Saskatchewan hosts the Western Semi-Final on Nov. 28 at Mosiac Stadium.


East Division

 
Toronto Argonauts - An Argos win or tie against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday would clinch first place in the East Division. The Eastern Final would be held on Dec. 5 at BMO Field.
 
Hamilton Tiger-Cats - A Ticats win over the Argos would move them into first in the East and clinch a home playoff date with one week to go.
 
Montreal Alouettes - An Alouettes loss would clinch third place in the division and ensure Montreal plays on the road in the Eastern Semi-Final.
 


Playoff Picture

  • The Winnipeg Blue Bombers clinched a fifth consecutive playoff berth in Week 11 and a West Division title in Week 12. Winnipeg will host the Western Final on Dec. 5.
  • The Argos secured a playoff spot in Week 13, their first playoff berth since 2017.
  • The Riders punched their fourth-straight playoff ticket in Week 13.
  • The Tiger-Cats and Alouettes each clinched a playoff spot in Week 14.

 
Week 15 schedule

Friday, November 12, 7:30 p.m. ET – Hamilton at Toronto
Friday, November 12, 10:30 p.m. ET – Calgary at BC
Saturday, November 13, 1 p.m. ET – Winnipeg at Montreal
Saturday, November 13, 4 p.m. ET – Edmonton at Saskatchewan