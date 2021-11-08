The best team in the East has yet to be decided

With just two weeks remaining in the CFL season, here are the 108th Grey Cup playoff scenarios ahead of Week 15.

West Division

Calgary Stampeders - The Stampeders would clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie over the BC Lions on Friday. A tie would solidify the West Division standings with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in first, the Saskatchewan Roughriders in second, and the Stamps in third.



Saskatchewan Roughriders - A Roughriders win or tie or Stampeders loss or tie would guarantee that Saskatchewan hosts the Western Semi-Final on Nov. 28 at Mosiac Stadium.



East Division



Toronto Argonauts - An Argos win or tie against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday would clinch first place in the East Division. The Eastern Final would be held on Dec. 5 at BMO Field.



Hamilton Tiger-Cats - A Ticats win over the Argos would move them into first in the East and clinch a home playoff date with one week to go.



Montreal Alouettes - An Alouettes loss would clinch third place in the division and ensure Montreal plays on the road in the Eastern Semi-Final.





Playoff Picture

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers clinched a fifth consecutive playoff berth in Week 11 and a West Division title in Week 12. Winnipeg will host the Western Final on Dec. 5.

The Argos secured a playoff spot in Week 13, their first playoff berth since 2017.

The Riders punched their fourth-straight playoff ticket in Week 13.

The Tiger-Cats and Alouettes each clinched a playoff spot in Week 14.



Week 15 schedule

Friday, November 12, 7:30 p.m. ET – Hamilton at Toronto

Friday, November 12, 10:30 p.m. ET – Calgary at BC

Saturday, November 13, 1 p.m. ET – Winnipeg at Montreal

Saturday, November 13, 4 p.m. ET – Edmonton at Saskatchewan