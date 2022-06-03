The shortened CFL preseason wraps up Friday night with a slate four games, including a doubleheader on TSN.

Friday Night Football kicks off with the Ottawa Redblacks paying a visit to Montreal to take on the Alouettes at 7pm et/4pm pt on TSN 1/5, TSN Direct and the TSN App. Later, the BC Lions host the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a western clash at 10pm et/7pm pt on on TSN 1/5, TSN Direct and the TSN App.

Other games on the schedule include the Hamilton Tiger-Cats taking on the Toronto Argonauts in Ontario's capital and the Edmonton Elks hosting the Calgary Stampeders.

Free agent pickup Jeremiah Masoli was solid in his Redblacks' debut last week against the Argos, throwing for 105 yards and a touchdown in limited action. The veteran quarterback will likely be Ottawa's starter heading into the regular season.

The Redblacks have won just six games over the past two seasons and are hoping the addition of Masoli as well as slot receiver B.J. Cunningham and former Als defensive back Monshadrik Hunter can make an impact in the nation's capital.

The Alouettes went 7-7 in 2021 and fell to the Ticats in the East Division semi-final. Montreal was forced to cancel a practice earlier this week after a handful of players got a non-COVID related flu.

Out West, the Lions are looking to bounce back in 2022 after winning just five games in each of the last two seasons. After the retirement of All-Star quarterback Michael Reilly, this season will be the start of a new era behind centre for the Lions. Canadian Nathan Rourke will likely get the opportunity to be the team's No. 1 quarterback to begin the season with newly signed Antonio Pipkin waiting in the wings.

The Roughriders fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Division Final last season.