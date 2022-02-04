CFL QB Market Tracker TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor runs down the contract situations for all of the CFL's quarterbacks and what the market looks like for free agents looking for a new home.

The Next Class of Quarterbacks By Dave Naylor VIDEO SIGN OUT Up Next Now Showing {{ video.Duration | time }}

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor runs down the contract situations for all of the CFL's quarterbacks and what the market looks like for free agents looking for a new home. Former Hamilton Tiger-Cats QB Jeremiah Masoli is the most desirable quarterback on the CFL free agent market, where teams are operating in the legal tampering window before the signing period opens on Feb. 8.

Zach Collaros Winnipeg Blue Bombers 2021 Statistics Age 33

2022 Salary $550,000

Passing Yards 3,185

Touchdowns 20

Interceptions 6 The reigning league Most Outstanding Player and Grey Cup MVP re-signed with a one-year deal in late January that makes him the league’s highest-paid player.

Cody Fajardo Saskatchewan Roughriders 2021 Statistics Age 29

2022 Salary $467,000

Passing Yards 2,970

Touchdowns 14

Interceptions 11 Fajardo restructured his contract in January, taking a reduced salary but larger signing bonus. His play in 2021 didn’t match his 2019 season in which he was the West Division nominee for MOP. Fajardo can make $487,000 with playtime incentives.

Jeremiah Masoli Ottawa Redblacks 2021 Statistics Age 33

2022 Salary $450,000

Passing Yards 2,445

Touchdowns 10

Interceptions 6 Masoli played in 15 of 17 regular season and playoff games for Hamilton in 2021, sharing time with Dane Evans, after his 2019 season was cut short due to an ACL tear. Has played eight seasons with Hamilton and is entering the free agent market for the first time in his career. UPDATE: Naylor reports it sounds like Masoli "has made up his mind and is heading' to the Ottawa Redblacks. TSN's Farhan Lalji adds that his salary will be in the $450,00 range for 2022.

Vernon Adams Jr. Montreal Alouettes 2021 Statistics Age 29

2022 Salary $445,000

Passing Yards 1,949

Touchdowns 14

Interceptions 9 Adams signed a two-year extension in December, following a season in which he missed the final six game with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.

Bo Levi Mitchell Calgary Stampeders 2021 Statistics Age 31

2022 Salary $425,000

Passing Yards 2,594

Touchdowns 10

Interceptions 13 Injuries have taken their toll on Mitchell the past two seasons, missing time and affecting performance. His 2022 contract has been restructured in January to reflect that. Mitchell can make up to $485,000 with playtime incentives.

Dane Evans Hamilton Tiger-Cats 2021 Statistics Age 28

2022 Salary $417,000

Passing Yards 787

Touchdowns 6

Interceptions 3 Evans led Hamilton to the 2019 Grey Cup game after Jermemiah Masoli’s ACL tear ended his season in August. In 2021, he mostly backed-up Masoli but came on in relief to rally Hamilton to a win in Eastern Final and started the Grey Cup game. Signed a 2-year extension with Hamilton in December. Evans can earn $450,000 with playtime incentives.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson Toronto Argonauts 2021 Statistics Age 33

2022 Salary $400,000

Passing Yards 2,303

Touchdowns 12

Interceptions 11 Became Toronto’s full-time starter midway through the 2021 season, his fourth season with the Argos. Helped lead them to first place in the East Division.

Nick Arbuckle Edmonton Elks 2021 Statistics Age 28

2022 Salary $340,000

Passing Yards 1,158

Touchdowns 5

Interceptions 6 Lost the starter’s role in Toronto in 2021 and traded to Edmonton where he signed a one-year extension in October with former Elks GM Brock Sunderland.

Devlin "Duck" Hodges Ottawa Redblacks 2021 Statistics Age 25

2022 Salary $95,000

Passing Yards 139

Touchdowns 0

Interceptions 1 Hodges arrived midway through the 2021 season following six starts with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020. Started one game for Ottawa in 2021. Hodges can earn $126,000 with playtime incentives.

Antonio Pipkin Toronto Argonauts 2021 Statistics Age 26

2022 Salary $80,000

Passing Yards 158

Touchdowns 1

Interceptions 0 Has had playtime in each of his 4 CFL seasons. His only start for Toronto in 2021 came after the Argonauts had clinched first place. Pipkin can earn $116,000 with playtime incentives.

Nathan Rourke BC Lions 2021 Statistics Age 23

2022 Salary $71,000

Passing Yards 754

Touchdowns 3

Interceptions 5 Rourke will have every chance to take the starting job from the recently retired Michael Reilly. Still on his rookie contract, he gives the Lions lots of financial flexibility. Started the first and last games of the 2021 season for B.C. Rourke can earn $79,000 with playtime incentives.

Caleb Evans Ottawa Redblacks 2021 Statistics Age 23

2022 Salary $65,000

Passing Yards 1,279

Touchdowns 5

Interceptions 9 Evans became Ottawa’s primary quarterback during his rookie CFL season, due to injuries ahead of him. Led Ottawa to two of its three victories in 2021. Evans can earn $71,000 with playtime incentives.

Taylor Cornelius Edmonton Elks 2021 Statistics Age 26

2022 Salary $65,000

Passing Yards 1,795

Touchdowns 9

Interceptions 13 Cornelius took over as Edmonton’s starting quarterback in October as a CFL rookie, and held the job after Trevor Harris was traded. The Elks had a 1-7 record in games that he started.

Trevor Harris Free Agent 2021 Statistics Age 35

2022 Salary N/A

Passing Yards 2,271

Touchdowns 14

Interceptions 7 Harris began 2021 as Edmonton’s starter before being benched in October and subsequently traded to Montreal amid the Elks struggles. He started Montreal’s final four games of the regular season and playoff loss to Hamilton. Has thrown for 24,453 yards and 134 TD’s in 10 CFL seasons.

Matthew Shiltz Free Agent 2021 Statistics Age 29

2022 Salary N/A

Passing Yards 760

Touchdowns 3

Interceptions 11 Schiltz played more in 2021 than in any of his previous three seasons in Montreal, starting 3 games after Vernon Adams was injured.