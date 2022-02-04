LIVE SPORTS, SPORTSCENTRE AND MORE – STREAM ON TSN DIRECT!

LIVE SPORTS, SPORTSCENTRE AND MORE – STREAM ON TSN DIRECT!

Latest Video

{{ currentStream.Name }}

{{ currentStream.Desc }}

Related Video

Continuous Play:
ON OFF

The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

More CFL Video

Columnists

Read more from TSN's columnists

1h ago

CFL QB Market Tracker

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor runs down the contract situations for all of the CFL's quarterbacks and what the market looks like for free agents looking for a new home.

The Next Class of Quarterbacks By Dave Naylor

VIDEO SIGN OUT

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor runs down the contract situations for all of the CFL's  quarterbacks and what the market looks like for free agents looking for a new home.

Former Hamilton Tiger-Cats QB Jeremiah Masoli is the most desirable quarterback on the CFL free agent market, where teams are operating in the legal tampering window before the signing period opens on Feb. 8.

Zach Collaros
Zach Collaros

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

2021 Statistics

  • Age
    33
  • 2022 Salary
    $550,000
  • Passing Yards
    3,185
  • Touchdowns
    20
  • Interceptions
    6
The reigning league Most Outstanding Player and Grey Cup MVP re-signed with a one-year deal in late January that makes him the league’s highest-paid player.
Cody Fajardo
Cody Fajardo

Saskatchewan Roughriders

2021 Statistics

  • Age
    29
  • 2022 Salary
    $467,000
  • Passing Yards
    2,970
  • Touchdowns
    14
  • Interceptions
    11

Fajardo restructured his contract in January, taking a reduced salary but larger signing bonus. His play in 2021 didn’t match his 2019 season in which he was the West Division nominee for MOP.

 

Fajardo can make $487,000 with playtime incentives. 

Jeremiah Masoli
Jeremiah Masoli

Ottawa Redblacks

2021 Statistics

  • Age
    33
  • 2022 Salary
    $450,000
  • Passing Yards
    2,445
  • Touchdowns
    10
  • Interceptions
    6

Masoli played in 15 of 17 regular season and playoff games for Hamilton in 2021, sharing time with Dane Evans, after his 2019 season was cut short due to an ACL tear. Has played eight seasons with Hamilton and is entering the free agent market for the first time in his career.

 

UPDATE: Naylor reports it sounds like Masoli "has made up his mind and is heading' to the Ottawa Redblacks. TSN's Farhan Lalji adds that his salary will be in the $450,00 range for 2022.

Vernon Adams Jr.
Vernon Adams Jr.

Montreal Alouettes

2021 Statistics

  • Age
    29
  • 2022 Salary
    $445,000
  • Passing Yards
    1,949
  • Touchdowns
    14
  • Interceptions
    9
Adams signed a two-year extension in December, following a season in which he missed the final six game with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.
Bo Levi Mitchell
Bo Levi Mitchell

Calgary Stampeders

2021 Statistics

  • Age
    31
  • 2022 Salary
    $425,000
  • Passing Yards
    2,594
  • Touchdowns
    10
  • Interceptions
    13

Injuries have taken their toll on Mitchell the past two seasons, missing time and affecting performance. His 2022 contract has been restructured in January to reflect that.

 

Mitchell can make up to $485,000 with playtime incentives. 

Hamilton Tiger Cats quarterback Dane Evans
Dane Evans

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

2021 Statistics

  • Age
    28
  • 2022 Salary
    $417,000
  • Passing Yards
    787
  • Touchdowns
    6
  • Interceptions
    3

Evans led Hamilton to the 2019 Grey Cup game after Jermemiah Masoli’s ACL tear ended his season in August. In 2021, he mostly backed-up Masoli but came on in relief to rally Hamilton to a win in Eastern Final and started the Grey Cup game. Signed a 2-year extension with Hamilton in December.

 

Evans can earn $450,000 with playtime incentives. 

McLeod Bethel-Thompson
McLeod Bethel-Thompson

Toronto Argonauts

2021 Statistics

  • Age
    33
  • 2022 Salary
    $400,000
  • Passing Yards
    2,303
  • Touchdowns
    12
  • Interceptions
    11
Became Toronto’s full-time starter midway through the 2021 season, his fourth season with the Argos. Helped lead them to first place in the East Division.
Nick Arbuckle
Nick Arbuckle

Edmonton Elks

2021 Statistics

  • Age
    28
  • 2022 Salary
    $340,000
  • Passing Yards
    1,158
  • Touchdowns
    5
  • Interceptions
    6
Lost the starter’s role in Toronto in 2021 and traded to Edmonton where he signed a one-year extension in October with former Elks GM Brock Sunderland.
Devlin Hodges
Devlin "Duck" Hodges

Ottawa Redblacks

2021 Statistics

  • Age
    25
  • 2022 Salary
    $95,000
  • Passing Yards
    139
  • Touchdowns
    0
  • Interceptions
    1

Hodges arrived midway through the 2021 season following six starts with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020. Started one game for Ottawa in 2021.

 

Hodges can earn $126,000 with playtime incentives.

Antonio Pipkin
Antonio Pipkin

Toronto Argonauts

2021 Statistics

  • Age
    26
  • 2022 Salary
    $80,000
  • Passing Yards
    158
  • Touchdowns
    1
  • Interceptions
    0

Has had playtime in each of his 4 CFL seasons. His only start for Toronto in 2021 came after the Argonauts had clinched first place.

 

Pipkin can earn $116,000 with playtime incentives.

Nathan Rourke
Nathan Rourke

BC Lions

2021 Statistics

  • Age
    23
  • 2022 Salary
    $71,000
  • Passing Yards
    754
  • Touchdowns
    3
  • Interceptions
    5

Rourke will have every chance to take the starting job from the recently retired Michael Reilly. Still on his rookie contract, he gives the Lions lots of financial flexibility. Started the first and last games of the 2021 season for B.C.

 

Rourke can earn $79,000 with playtime incentives.

Caleb Evans
Caleb Evans

Ottawa Redblacks

2021 Statistics

  • Age
    23
  • 2022 Salary
    $65,000
  • Passing Yards
    1,279
  • Touchdowns
    5
  • Interceptions
    9

Evans became Ottawa’s primary quarterback during his rookie CFL season, due to injuries ahead of him. Led Ottawa to two of its three victories in 2021.

 

Evans can earn $71,000 with playtime incentives.

Taylor Cornelius
Taylor Cornelius

Edmonton Elks

2021 Statistics

  • Age
    26
  • 2022 Salary
    $65,000
  • Passing Yards
    1,795
  • Touchdowns
    9
  • Interceptions
    13
Cornelius took over as Edmonton’s starting quarterback in October as a CFL rookie, and held the job after Trevor Harris was traded. The Elks had a 1-7 record in games that he started.
Trevor Harris
Trevor Harris

Free Agent

2021 Statistics

  • Age
    35
  • 2022 Salary
    N/A
  • Passing Yards
    2,271
  • Touchdowns
    14
  • Interceptions
    7
Harris began 2021 as Edmonton’s starter before being benched in October and subsequently traded to Montreal amid the Elks struggles. He started Montreal’s final four games of the regular season and playoff loss to Hamilton. Has thrown for 24,453 yards and 134 TD’s in 10 CFL seasons.
Matthew Shiltz
Matthew Shiltz

Free Agent

2021 Statistics

  • Age
    29
  • 2022 Salary
    N/A
  • Passing Yards
    760
  • Touchdowns
    3
  • Interceptions
    11
Schiltz played more in 2021 than in any of his previous three seasons in Montreal, starting 3 games after Vernon Adams was injured.
David Watford
David Watford

Free Agent

2021 Statistics

  • Age
    28
  • 2022 Salary
    N/A
  • Passing Yards
    342
  • Touchdowns
    1
  • Interceptions
    0

Watford started two games for Hamilton in 2021, both victories, after injuries to Jeremiah Masoli and Dane Evans.