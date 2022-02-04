1h ago
CFL QB Market Tracker
TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor runs down the contract situations for all of the CFL's quarterbacks and what the market looks like for free agents looking for a new home.
The Next Class of Quarterbacks By Dave Naylor
Former Hamilton Tiger-Cats QB Jeremiah Masoli is the most desirable quarterback on the CFL free agent market, where teams are operating in the legal tampering window before the signing period opens on Feb. 8.
Zach Collaros
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
2021 Statistics
-
Age33
-
2022 Salary$550,000
-
Passing Yards3,185
-
Touchdowns20
-
Interceptions6
Cody Fajardo
Saskatchewan Roughriders
2021 Statistics
-
Age29
-
2022 Salary$467,000
-
Passing Yards2,970
-
Touchdowns14
-
Interceptions11
Fajardo restructured his contract in January, taking a reduced salary but larger signing bonus. His play in 2021 didn’t match his 2019 season in which he was the West Division nominee for MOP.
Fajardo can make $487,000 with playtime incentives.
Jeremiah Masoli
Ottawa Redblacks
2021 Statistics
-
Age33
-
2022 Salary$450,000
-
Passing Yards2,445
-
Touchdowns10
-
Interceptions6
Masoli played in 15 of 17 regular season and playoff games for Hamilton in 2021, sharing time with Dane Evans, after his 2019 season was cut short due to an ACL tear. Has played eight seasons with Hamilton and is entering the free agent market for the first time in his career.
UPDATE: Naylor reports it sounds like Masoli "has made up his mind and is heading' to the Ottawa Redblacks. TSN's Farhan Lalji adds that his salary will be in the $450,00 range for 2022.
Vernon Adams Jr.
Montreal Alouettes
2021 Statistics
-
Age29
-
2022 Salary$445,000
-
Passing Yards1,949
-
Touchdowns14
-
Interceptions9
Bo Levi Mitchell
Calgary Stampeders
2021 Statistics
-
Age31
-
2022 Salary$425,000
-
Passing Yards2,594
-
Touchdowns10
-
Interceptions13
Injuries have taken their toll on Mitchell the past two seasons, missing time and affecting performance. His 2022 contract has been restructured in January to reflect that.
Mitchell can make up to $485,000 with playtime incentives.
Dane Evans
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
2021 Statistics
-
Age28
-
2022 Salary$417,000
-
Passing Yards787
-
Touchdowns6
-
Interceptions3
Evans led Hamilton to the 2019 Grey Cup game after Jermemiah Masoli’s ACL tear ended his season in August. In 2021, he mostly backed-up Masoli but came on in relief to rally Hamilton to a win in Eastern Final and started the Grey Cup game. Signed a 2-year extension with Hamilton in December.
Evans can earn $450,000 with playtime incentives.
McLeod Bethel-Thompson
Toronto Argonauts
2021 Statistics
-
Age33
-
2022 Salary$400,000
-
Passing Yards2,303
-
Touchdowns12
-
Interceptions11
Nick Arbuckle
Edmonton Elks
2021 Statistics
-
Age28
-
2022 Salary$340,000
-
Passing Yards1,158
-
Touchdowns5
-
Interceptions6
Devlin "Duck" Hodges
Ottawa Redblacks
2021 Statistics
-
Age25
-
2022 Salary$95,000
-
Passing Yards139
-
Touchdowns0
-
Interceptions1
Hodges arrived midway through the 2021 season following six starts with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020. Started one game for Ottawa in 2021.
Hodges can earn $126,000 with playtime incentives.
Antonio Pipkin
Toronto Argonauts
2021 Statistics
-
Age26
-
2022 Salary$80,000
-
Passing Yards158
-
Touchdowns1
-
Interceptions0
Has had playtime in each of his 4 CFL seasons. His only start for Toronto in 2021 came after the Argonauts had clinched first place.
Pipkin can earn $116,000 with playtime incentives.
Nathan Rourke
BC Lions
2021 Statistics
-
Age23
-
2022 Salary$71,000
-
Passing Yards754
-
Touchdowns3
-
Interceptions5
Rourke will have every chance to take the starting job from the recently retired Michael Reilly. Still on his rookie contract, he gives the Lions lots of financial flexibility. Started the first and last games of the 2021 season for B.C.
Rourke can earn $79,000 with playtime incentives.
Caleb Evans
Ottawa Redblacks
2021 Statistics
-
Age23
-
2022 Salary$65,000
-
Passing Yards1,279
-
Touchdowns5
-
Interceptions9
Evans became Ottawa’s primary quarterback during his rookie CFL season, due to injuries ahead of him. Led Ottawa to two of its three victories in 2021.
Evans can earn $71,000 with playtime incentives.
Taylor Cornelius
Edmonton Elks
2021 Statistics
-
Age26
-
2022 Salary$65,000
-
Passing Yards1,795
-
Touchdowns9
-
Interceptions13
Trevor Harris
Free Agent
2021 Statistics
-
Age35
-
2022 SalaryN/A
-
Passing Yards2,271
-
Touchdowns14
-
Interceptions7
Matthew Shiltz
Free Agent
2021 Statistics
-
Age29
-
2022 SalaryN/A
-
Passing Yards760
-
Touchdowns3
-
Interceptions11
David Watford
Free Agent
2021 Statistics
-
Age28
-
2022 SalaryN/A
-
Passing Yards342
-
Touchdowns1
-
Interceptions0
Watford started two games for Hamilton in 2021, both victories, after injuries to Jeremiah Masoli and Dane Evans.