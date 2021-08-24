Ambrosie: CFL charter planes may not be exempt from ban on unvaccinated passengers

Canadian Football League commissioner Randy Ambrosie told TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor Tuesday the league is operating under "informed guidance" that charter planes will not be exempt from a flight ban set to begin in Canada this fall regarding unvaccinated individuals.

Just wrapped-up an interview with @RandyAmbrosie for tonight’s @SportsCentre in which he said the league is operating under “informed guidance” that charters will not be exempt from a flight ban on unvaccinated individuals this fall. Huge issue. More on @SC.#CFL#TSN — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) August 24, 2021

Naylor previously reported the CFL Players' Association met on Friday to discuss unvaccinated individuals and their ability to travel within the country. As of last week, the league and union were looking for clarity on whether charter planes would be exempt.

The federal government announced in a news release earlier this month that individuals travelling by plane within Canada must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to board.

The government added that "passengers on interprovincial trains, and passengers on large marine vessels with overnight accommodations, such as cruise ships" will also be required to receive the vaccine to travel domestically.

Naylor points out that the potential of unvaccinated individuals being banned from flights carries competitive issues for the league as games within the East Division can be easily bussed some games in the West cannot.

The potential of unvaccinated individuals being banned from flights has competitive issues for @CFL. All games within East Division can be bussed. Not so much in the West. #CFL — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) August 24, 2021

The league and players' union do not require a COVID-19 vaccine to participate in team activities.